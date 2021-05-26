NDCS reports inmate’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced the death of an inmate.

Michael Kirchhoff, 58, was reported dead Tuesday morning at a Lincoln hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Kirchhoff started his 10-12 year sentence on Sept. 18, 2015, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was convicted out of Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine.

A grand jury will have an investigation.

