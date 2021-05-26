Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A parade honoring the men and women who died fighting the war against terror is set for Friday in Omaha. The parade starts in the Old Market, at 12th and Jackson streets, proceeds east to 10th Street, and follows a short path to the Durham Museum.

Bill Williams, vice president of Patriotic Productions, said the parade, which gets underway at 6:30, is probably the shortest in the city’s history. He said the group’s memorial “Remembering Our Fallen” will be on display in the museum parking lot. The memorial contains over 5,000 photos of the fallen since 9/11 and it’s the only memorial like it in the country.

“We invite people to come out and show their support for the Gold Star families,” Williams said. “It’s not a political event. All patriotic Americans are invited to come and enjoy.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales and the Riley Mounted Patrol will make an appearance. Country singer Lee Greenwood will sing the national anthem, Williams said.

