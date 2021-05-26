Advertisement

LPD searching for missing 23-year-old

Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since May 17.

LPD said they are searching for Carly Schaaf, 23. Officers say they believe she has gone missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Officers were called to the area of the 2500 Block of Huntington on May 19 on a report of a missing person and have been gathering information ever since.

Schaaf is 5′ 2″, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair that was dyed black.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 402-441-9903. The line is staffed 24 hours a day.

