Lincoln Correctional Center employee arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department Correctional Services employee was arrested on Tuesday.

Michelle Dicini, 38, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate by the Nebraska State Patrol. Officials say Dicini has resigned and was with NDCS since April 15, 2019.

They also say NDCS is the only facility that Dicini has worked.

