Former Sarpy County treasurer again asks for court injunction

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County treasurer who was removed from office last month has again asked a judge to step in.

Brian Zuger wants a temporary injunction so the courts can decide the case. A Dodge County District Court judge is expected to rule on the injunction Thursday afternoon.

A similar injunction request was made ahead of the administrative hearing last month, when the Sarpy County Board of Supervisors removed Zuger. Board members said then that they had lost confidence in his abilities to lead a department in charge of tens of millions of dollars following a state auditor’s report that found several discrepancies in how the treasurer’s office had distributed funds to schools and cities.

Zuger’s attorney argued Wednesday in Fremont that the elected official’s due process rights were violated by having the Sarpy County Board decide his fate, rather than the courts. Attorneys for the county have said Nebraska law gives the board the authority to remove someone from office.

