Firefighters battle vacant building fire overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vacant building went up in flames overnight Wednesday.

Just after 5 a.m., the Omaha Fire Department responded to a building fire at 33rd & Decatur St. in North Omaha.

When 6 News crews arrived, just a minute after fire crews, they saw smoke and flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Battalion Chief Rob Gottsch tells us their crews had to take a defensive aerial approach because the building has a history of fires and holes in the floor.

”Once you hear that, previous fires, you’re just concerned for crews safety and now it becomes, what are we risking?” Gottsch said. “And again we want to try and salvage as much of the building as possible, but we want to keep crews safe. That’s the priority.”

No firefighters were hurt during their response.

The building now has substantial damage inside and out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

