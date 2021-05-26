Dundee Theater set to reopen on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dundee Theater has been closed for the past 14 months. Now, in just a few days, staff will welcome the public back in.

“It’s great, it’s awesome,” Dundee resident Jeff Peters said.

Excitement is building as moviegoers are ready to get back into the theater, which reopens Friday. And there is a lot of prep work going on to make sure everything is ready to go.

“Of course we are in a (different) world now. People are comfortable or more comfortable with increased health and safety measures,” said Patrick Kinney of the Dundee Theater.

Even with recent CDC guidelines changing and the local mask ordinance ending, movie fans will still be asked to wear masks until they get to their seats. And there will be plenty of social distancing: The theater already has some seats blocked off.

The planning for this reopening has been going on for a long time, Kinney said.

“It’s a conversation that’s been going on in one form or another since we had to close,” he said. “Remember back in March 2020, we thought this might be two weeks.”

The theater is going back in time a bit: It’s showing movies that were released last year.

“We are doing it with two movies that we would have loved to have shown under normal circumstances ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomadland,’” Kinney said.

Residents in the Dundee neighborhood say they are excited to see more faces as the theater reopens. And they are ready to get back inside

“They always have had great movies in the past. They’ve redone the inside and it will be awesome,” Peters said.

The theater was able to stay afloat during the 14-month closure with help from an online streaming service that was added for members, as well as donations.

