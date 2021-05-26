Douglas County health director candidate meetings set for next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Health is inviting the public to meet Dr. Lindsay Huse, candidate for the county’s upcoming health director opening.

According to the board’s news release, Dr. Lindsay Huse, chief of public health nursing at the Wyoming Department of Health, will take part in interviews and meetings open to the public Wednesday, June 2:

Interview at 8:30 a.m.: The health board will interview Dr. Huse during a special meeting at the The health board will interview Dr. Huse during a special meeting at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center (TAC), located at 3215 Cuming St

Public meeting at 5:30 p.m.: Members of the public will be able to submit questions they would like to ask Dr. Huse during this community meeting. Questions should be emailed to Members of the public will be able to submit questions they would like to ask Dr. Huse during this community meeting. Questions should be emailed to Chris Rodgers , president of the Douglas County Board of Health, at chris.rodgers@douglascounty-ne.gov

These meetings will also be livestreamed, the board’s release states.

Dr. Huse will be in the area until Friday meeting privately with “stakeholders,” the release states. The board plans to vote at an emergency meeting June 9 on whether to hire Dr. Huse, ahead of a planned vote June 15 to solidify the hiring contract.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour announced plans to retire at the end of June. She’s been the health director since 2002.

