Douglas County health director candidate meetings set for next week

By Gina Dvorak
May. 26, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Health is inviting the public to meet Dr. Lindsay Huse, candidate for the county’s upcoming health director opening.

According to the board’s news release, Dr. Lindsay Huse, chief of public health nursing at the Wyoming Department of Health, will take part in interviews and meetings open to the public Wednesday, June 2:

These meetings will also be livestreamed, the board’s release states.

Dr. Huse will be in the area until Friday meeting privately with “stakeholders,” the release states. The board plans to vote at an emergency meeting June 9 on whether to hire Dr. Huse, ahead of a planned vote June 15 to solidify the hiring contract.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour announced plans to retire at the end of June. She’s been the health director since 2002.

