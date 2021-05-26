Advertisement

Country band Florida Georgia Line plans tour stop in Omaha

(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music’s Florida Georgia Line is taking its show on the road, and an Omaha visit is in the works.

The duo, who kick off their 29-stop “I Love My Country Tour 2021″ on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, will play at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. June 4. Presale tickets for members of the group’s fan club go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi Cardholders can access the tickets from 10 a.m. June 1 until 10 p.m. June 3. Un-carrier customers can buy tickets 30 days before each show at first-day prices, and T-Mobile customers can buy premium tickets 30 days before each tour stop, even if the shows are sold out, according to the release. For complete tour details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Nebraska man who allegedly threatened girlfriend, children turns himself in
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Omaha mask ordinance expires, but not for Metro Transit

Latest News

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities move away from Papillion lake to reviewing surveillance video
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
A fire sparked overnight inside of a vacant building at 33rd & Decatur St.
Firefighters battle vacant building fire overnight
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Wednesday ahead before storms move in early Thursday