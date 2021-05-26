Advertisement

Company proposes new bike and pedestrian trail in North Omaha

(PHOTO: Beltline Trail's Facebook Event Page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An architecture design company had an event Tuesday night about the new trail that will be in North Omaha.

Officials say the trail will start at the intersection of Military and Hamilton and will continue northeast until reaching the North Omaha Transit Center.

RDG Planning & Design hosted a public meeting tonight and those who weren’t able to make it can get in contact with the organizer to give thoughts and opinions through a digital survey.

According to the Facebook event page, the design team wants to hear feedback about:

  • About art on the trail
  • Making safe routes to schools
  • What the trail should look like
  • About what history should be reflected on the trail

