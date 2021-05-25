Advertisement

US allows Americans with expired passports to return home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year.

Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired on or after Jan. 1, 2021, will be honored for reentry into the United States until Dec. 31. That’s because the pandemic forced the department and most embassies and consulates to close down or significantly reduce passport services.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will accept for admission certain expired U.S. passports, thereby assisting U.S. citizens who have been affected by appointment backlogs at embassies and consulates overseas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said in a notice issued late Monday.

The closures resulted in waiting times of more than two months in some cases for processing passport renewals, and a significant backlog of applications remains. The department cautioned, though, that recently expired passports aren’t valid for international travel from the United States or for travel between third countries that is not directly linked to return travel to the U.S.

“Recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory,” the department said.

It added that not all expired passports will be eligible for the waiver and urged Americans to check their status online at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html before finalizing travel arrangements.

Among the requirements are that the expired passport was originally valid for 10 years, that the passport has not been damaged or altered, and that the traveler has physical possession of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Metro transit exempt from expired Omaha mask ordinance
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts ends $300 federal jobless benefit, launches ‘Reconnect Nebraska’
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Thursday Early Severe
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

Latest News

A 25-year-old Dreamer who lives in Massachusetts has been denied re-entry to the United States...
'Dreamer' denied re-entry into US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Omaha Fire Department: House fire caused by power generator
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Flying car lands near sleeping couple