Advertisement

UNO: Only 8% of Nebraska workers were fully remote through February

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About 8% of Nebraska workers remained fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first two months of 2021, a 50% drop since May 2020, according to a University of Nebraska Omaha survey.

The trend is similar to the rest of the country’s since the COVID-19 pandemic began, UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research reported Tuesday. Nebraska’s mix of industries helps explain the numbers. Workers most likely to remote in were in the insurance, professional, tech and science services, the survey showed. Those who could not work remotely included workers in the agriculture, retail, food service, and construction sectors, which generally pay less than Nebraska’s median income of $40,000 per year, according to Josie Schafer, director of the center.

“The economic pain of the pandemic was mostly felt by lower-wage workers, who were less likely to have remote work options and were more likely to be laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns,” she said.

The data was compiled by the Current Population Survey, which surveys 65,000 households nationwide every month. Information about the Nebraska workforce can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Metro transit exempt from expired Omaha mask ordinance
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts ends $300 federal jobless benefit, launches ‘Reconnect Nebraska’
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Thursday Early Severe
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

Latest News

Omaha Fire Department: House fire caused by power generator
Rusty's First Alert Forecast
Still no sign of Ryan Larsen -6AM
Still no sign of Ryan Larsen -6AM
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy