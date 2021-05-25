UNO: Only 8% of Nebraska workers were fully remote through February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About 8% of Nebraska workers remained fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first two months of 2021, a 50% drop since May 2020, according to a University of Nebraska Omaha survey.

The trend is similar to the rest of the country’s since the COVID-19 pandemic began, UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research reported Tuesday. Nebraska’s mix of industries helps explain the numbers. Workers most likely to remote in were in the insurance, professional, tech and science services, the survey showed. Those who could not work remotely included workers in the agriculture, retail, food service, and construction sectors, which generally pay less than Nebraska’s median income of $40,000 per year, according to Josie Schafer, director of the center.

“The economic pain of the pandemic was mostly felt by lower-wage workers, who were less likely to have remote work options and were more likely to be laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns,” she said.

The data was compiled by the Current Population Survey, which surveys 65,000 households nationwide every month. Information about the Nebraska workforce can be found here.

