Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder count, as well as going armed with intent and two drug counts.

Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady earlier pleaded not guilty to willful injury and serious assault.

