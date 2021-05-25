Advertisement

Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder count, as well as going armed with intent and two drug counts.

Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady earlier pleaded not guilty to willful injury and serious assault.

