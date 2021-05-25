Advertisement

Teacher gives students sex survey in Mass.

By WBZ staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRACUT, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts high school teacher is on administrative leave after giving students a survey about their sex lives.

“No one in their right mind would ever think that this is appropriate,” said a mother who did not want to be identified.

Some parents are furious over the survey handed out at Dracut High School asking students personal questions about sexual arousal.

“These students are 15- and 16-year-old students, minors,” the parent said.

The mom said she found out about the questionnaire from her 10th grade daughter who brought it home.

“What happened, at least to my knowledge, is that some students left the class because they were so uncomfortable,” said Richard Silvio, a Dracut High junior.

Silvio heard about the handout and couldn’t believe it came from a teacher.

“Frankly, I’m disgusted,” he said. “The type of things that you know he was asking about, arousal and words that frankly I don’t even want to say on camera, I was shocked. I was horrified.”

Teacher Eric Jackson is on administrative leave from his job as a science teacher.

Asked about it at his home, he didn’t have much to say.

“I’m just going to say no comment, thank you very much,” Jackson said.

The school committee met but did not address the issue Monday night.

In a statement, the superintendent called it a highly inappropriate survey and said the district has initiated a review of the matter.

Some parents think more needs to be done.

“Someone pointed out it seems like a grooming technique, and I’m going to agree with that,” the 10th grader’s mother said.

“I wish he would lose his job, I’m sorry,” another parent said.

Teachers and parents said Jackson told the class he didn’t expect students to fill out the questionnaire and turn it in, it was just an exercise to get thinking.

During that interview at his door, Jackson said someone else authored the survey.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Metro transit exempt from expired Omaha mask ordinance
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts ends $300 federal jobless benefit, launches ‘Reconnect Nebraska’
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Thursday Early Severe
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Omaha Fire Department: House fire caused by power generator
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Flying car lands near sleeping couple
Passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International...
US allows Americans with expired passports to return home
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death