Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warming again today with a few storms to watch for this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will still allow us to warm up after a rather warm start Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s are likely by mid afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

That warmth happens before we see some storms fire around the 3pm time frame. There is a 40% chance of a few spotty storms near and south of I-80 in the 3pm to 8pm window today. An isolated severe storm is possible with some hail and wind but a widespread severe outbreak is not expected.

Tuesday Severe Threat
Tuesday Severe Threat(WOWT)
Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

After any spotty storms move out, the rest of the night should be quiet heading into Wednesday morning. Wednesday still looks to be a great day with highs in the 80s and quite a bit of sunshine.

There is still the high likelihood of storms after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The First Alert Day is in place Thursday morning and you can get more info here.

