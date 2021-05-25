Advertisement

Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed bills that would require the state to manage Omaha Public Schools’ troubled pension system and expand eligibility for food and heating aid.

Ricketts has previously signaled his opposition to the pensions bill, calling it a “slippery slope” that could eventually Nebraska on the hook for the district’s bad investment decisions.

The bill’s sponsor has said that isn’t the case.

The Republican governor also vetoed bills that would allow more people to qualify for federally funded food and heating assistance. Each bill passed in the Legislature with enough votes to override the governor’s veto, if the support holds.

