Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

