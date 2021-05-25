Advertisement

Omaha Fire Department: House fire caused by power generator

(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 25, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department put out a house fire Monday that was sparked by a power generator, according to a news release from the department.

At 7:07 p.m., fire crews were called to a single-family home near North 40th and Spalding streets and quickly extinguished the blaze. Utilities to the home had been shut off and residents were using other power sources, which caused the fire, the news release states.

