Omaha Fire Department fills Olympic Swim Trial pools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The competition pool for the Olympic hopefuls is nearly done.

Today, a milestone was crossed as the hoses were switched on and water began filling the pool.

“It’s definitely a relief,” John Ireland, with Myrtha Pools said. “I mean, there’s a lot of stressful moments between the beginning of this build and here and this is a really great milestone to hit.”

All of this was made possible by the quick work of Ireland’s team.

“We’ve had 80 people here working 18 hour days since we arrived and it’s really taken a group effort from 6 different companies, the Omaha Sports Commission, USA Swimming, the fire marshalls office here in Omaha, all the local trade unions, it takes a village,” Ireland said.

The Omaha Fire Department is handling the water, running their hoses from outside of the CHI Health Center to the inside.

It’ll take 8 to 10 hours to fill just one of the pools

“Any big event that comes to Omaha, we’re happy to help in any way that we can,” Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. “For us to come out with this great American tradition of the Olympic Swim Trials to come to Omaha, for us to be asked to come out and fill the pool, it’s special for us to be here and be a part of it.”

Luckily for the firefighter who pulled the switch, he won’t have to man the line the whole time.

Meanwhile, in the next room, the warm-up pool should be ready to be filled on Friday. That’s a day and a half ahead of schedule.

“Oh there’s no turning back now. This is a momentous day, especially coming off of the pandemic,” Josh Todd, the executive director of Omaha Sports Commission said. “It’s great for Omaha knowing that we’re going to have this event. Over 1,500 athletes are going to be in town over the next couple of weeks, it’s a great feeling.”

After spraying water to fill the pool for an hour, the fire department will drop in other hoses to get them across the finish line.

Once both pools are full, they’ll be treated with dry chlorine feeders and brought up to competition temperature which is a comfortable 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the competition pool and 81 degrees for the warm-up pool.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.