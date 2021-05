OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is expected to make a final decision on scooters in their meeting today.

The council had a discussion last week and the public voiced on whether to bring scooters back.

The Omaha City Council meeting will start in just a few minutes. Council is expected to do the third and final reading of Lime and Spin scooters. Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/XNEs3Zi7LF — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) May 25, 2021

6 News will continue to give updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.