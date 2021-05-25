Advertisement

NSP arrests California woman in high speed chase on I-80

(Hamilton County Law Enforcement Center)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles woman was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase on I-80.

The driver, Ingrid Baires-Duran, 25, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment, and traffic violations. Officers say three children were put into protective care.

A trooper started the chase when a Chrysler sedan that was speeding left during an attempted traffic stop. During the chase, officers say the car reached up to 115 mph.

The driver voluntarily stops in a gas station parking lot after exiting the Grand Island/Hastings interchange. Troopers found three children in the backseat and in a car search they also found a small amount of methamphetamine.

The initial start of the entire situation was when a trooper received a report of the sedan going more than 100 mph on I-80 near York at about 3:30 a.m. A York County Sheriff’s Deputy reported the car speeding.

Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Nebraska State Troopers took the woman into custody without incident and she’s lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

