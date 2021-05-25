Nebraska man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children turns himself in

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The 30-year-old man that Ashland Police were looking for last Tuesday has turned himself in today.

Steven Bahm has been charged with intimidation by phone call/electronic device, terroristic threat, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon, and child abuse/no injury. Bahm has a bond set at $5,000.

Officers say Bahm showed up at a care center causing a ruckus while the girlfriend was waiting for an officer to assist her home. Three employees were able to push Bahm out the door as he tried to get in and the care center went on lockdown.

Employees at the care center were able to protect the girlfriend and two of her children.

