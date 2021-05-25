Nebraska congressman returns from the U.S. - Mexico border

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Republican Congressman Don Bacon is back after a two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, and the border with Mexico.

“I don’t have any doubts that parents want to send their kids here for a better life,” said Bacon.

He says he talked with border agents, teenage migrants, and pecan farmers about the impact of this latest surge of people into the U.S.

“The numbers of unaccompanied children exploded in the last 3 months. It’s off the charts. Highest it’s been in the last 20 years,” said Bacon.

He believes the message from the Biden Administration to parents has been clear, it’s a green light to send your children to America.

“We’ve taken steps backward in the last three months,” said Bacon.

The numbers are undeniable. The 2019 border patrol encounters of 860,000 during the Trump Administration, double the number of other years, will likely be surpassed this year.

Congressman Bacon’s solutions are to finish building a 14 mile stretch of the wall, hire more contractors to deal with the surge while border officers can stay on the border, and go back to some of President Trump’s executive orders which helped stem the flow of migrants.

“We’ve had gridlock for 20 years. Since Ronald Reagan, we’ve made no major changes to immigration. It’s a congressional problem. It was a problem with President Trump, too. But he put executive orders in place that had a positive impact.”

Once the border is in order, he says, only then can true immigration reform can proceed.

President Biden’s defenders have said what’s happening at the border now is different than in the Trump years. Part of it is the increase of seasonal workers, tied to a year of restrictions during COVID.

