Gov. Ricketts addresses child care changes

By John Chapman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week many child care providers in the Omaha metro said they were blindsided by proposed changes of regulations for child care facilities.

One of the biggest concerns in the more than 250-page proposal was the change proposing reductions in the number of children in each room of a child care facility. Today, Gov. Pete Ricketts said because of those concerns, the state would take another look at those proposed changes.

“We’re going to be reviewing those regulations in light of the feedback we had and so we’ll be going back and reviewing those regulations and coming back with some changes based on that feedback,” said Ricketts.

The governor says the proposal are being made to stay in compliance with the federally funded program. Last week, officials from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent out a statement that said another hearing will be made available to the public before implementation.

