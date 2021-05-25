Advertisement

Donate blood, score College World Series tickets

Source: NCAA
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska blood banks are asking the public not to balk at donating. From now through June 24, all donors will get a chance to win tickets to the College World Series, including the championship game, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said in a statement Tuesday that donors are urgently needed to replenish blood and platelet supplies that were lost because of canceled blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drives have started again, and, to sweeten the deal, the organization is throwing in weekly drawings for a shot at CWS tickets.

The blood bank has a policy for COVID-19 self-screening in addition to eligibility guidelines. Donors must be

  • 17 or older; 16-year-olds can donate with parental permission.
  • In good health.
  • At least 110 pounds.
  • Symptom-free for at least 72 hours after a cold or flu.
  • Free of antibiotics for at least 24 hours unless required by a doctor.

Masks are required and appointments are preferred so donors can maintain social distancing, according to the statement.

The blood bank’s Omaha location is Methodist Health System at 825 S. 169th St. Blood donations are scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon each day.

