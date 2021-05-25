Advertisement

Deputy: Student says Kansas lawmaker kicked him in testicles

In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on his cellphone ahead of the House's daily session, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Samsel has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over incidents involving two teenage students while he was substitute teaching.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A high school student told a sheriff’s deputy that a Kansas House member kicked him in the testicles while the lawmaker was working as a substitute teacher in his hometown last month, according to the deputy’s written statement.

The deputy’s affidavit, released to reporters Tuesday, said Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, acknowledged during an interview the day after the April 28 incident that he had “demonstrated a kick” after the boy’s behavior had disrupted class. He told the deputy he did not kick the student and that the boy “embellished the heck out of it.”

Samsel has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery. He is accused of having contact with two Wellsville High School students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner” and of doing bodily harm to one of them.

Samsel did not answer a telephone message and a message could not be left for him. His attorney, Christopher Scott, did not immediately return a cellphone message seeking comment. Scott had asked a Franklin County Magistrate Kevin Kimball on Monday not to release the affidavit, but Kimball released a redacted copy.

Samsel last week pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 12.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Metro transit exempt from expired Omaha mask ordinance
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts ends $300 federal jobless benefit, launches ‘Reconnect Nebraska’
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Thursday Early Severe
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday May 25 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 23 positives
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
George Floyd’s family meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death