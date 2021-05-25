Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Isolated storm tonight, stronger storm Wednesday night

By David Koeller
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers this morning gave way to more sunshine and warm weather this afternoon. Some humidity creeping back in as well with highs in the middle 80s. A weak cold front will push through the area this evening, bringing the chance for a few scattered storms. The best chance will be south of I-80, but an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out in the metro, generally before 8pm. Any storms will quickly exit the area early tonight, with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures will cool back to around 60 by morning with a little drop in humidity.

We’ll wake up to sunny skies Wednesday, leading to a quick warm up. Humidity will filter back in for the afternoon as well, so expect another warm and humid evening with highs in the middle 80s. Weather conditions will be quiet around our area right on into the evening, but all eyes will be to the west where strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop. The storms in western Nebraska will carry the potential for damaging winds, large hail and even a couple of tornadoes. Those storms are expected to merge into a line and push into eastern Nebraska overnight. Storms should roll into the metro after Midnight, with heavy rain and strong winds likely. A few damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with these storms by the time they arrive in our area, along with torrential rainfall. Storms should be exiting our area by 7 to 8am, leaving behind up to 2 inches of rain in spots.

Severe Risk Thursday Morning
Severe Risk Thursday Morning(WOWT)

Storms should be moving out of the area during the morning drive Thursday, leaving cloudy skies. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out throughout the day, but drier weather should prevail by the evening. Cooler weather will then settle in for Friday into the weekend. Highs may only top out in the 60s Friday and Saturday, with highs near 70 on Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry, but rain showers and even thunderstorms appear likely by Monday of next week.

Thursday Early Severe
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

David's Evening Forecast - Isolated storm tonight, stronger storm Wednesday night
