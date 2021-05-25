Council Bluffs plans lifeguard recruiting event Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs is short on lifeguards for public pools Pirate Cove Water Park and Katelman Water Park, so it is holding an event to get potential candidates to dive in.

Supervisors will conduct on-the-spot interviews from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pirate Cove, according to a news release. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. Candidates can fill out applications online or at the water park.

A spokeswoman for the city said the pools likely won’t be fully staffed and officials are working on a final schedule for hours of operation.

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will hold a certification course for new lifeguards in mid-May, according to the release.

