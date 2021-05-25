Advertisement

College World Series Ticket Information

TD Ameritrade Park
TD Ameritrade Park(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA has released ticket information for the CWS, which begins June 19th. Tickets will go on sale June 7th at 10 a.m. through ncaa.com/cwstickets.

Those who own season tickets should expect to receive their full allotment. Also, those who opted out this year but are having second thoughts can opt back in by contacting CWS of Omaha, Inc. The phone number is 402-554-4422, notification must be made by May 26th. There will not be any new season tickets for sale this year.

Single-game tickets will range from $20-$60 plus fees. You can buy up to eight per game and tickets for games that are “if necessary” won’t go on sale until those games are confirmed.

There will not be any general admission tickets this year, everything in the outfield will be reserved. GA will return in 2022. For this year, games 1-4 and the finals will cost $30. Evening games during the week will be $25 and afternoon games during the week will be $20.

Last week it was announced there will not be capacity restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Omaha Police arrests for unlawful assembly
Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled, police say
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life sentence for killing infant dies in prison

Latest News

Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the...
Huskers make landmark hire, add Shannan Lum to men’s basketball staff
Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA...
Ageless wonder Phil Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Source: BTN
Huskers beat Ohio State, secure Big Ten title
Leah Robinson
Leah Robinson runs her way up the national track rankings