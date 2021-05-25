Advertisement

Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A sleeping couple in Eureka, Missouri, had the ultimate rude awakening when an out-of-control vehicle crashed through the roof of their home early Sunday.

The car landed just feet from their bed.

The fire chief said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a fence, before catapulting onto the home’s roof and into the first-floor bathroom.

The back end of the car was sticking out of the roof.

Neither the sleeping homeowners nor the people in the car were injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

