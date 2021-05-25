Advertisement

Bennington zip code is the most vaccinated in Douglas County

By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - In order to boost vaccinations in some lagging parts in Douglas County, the health department began taking its mobile clinic to the people earlier this month.

Out of all the zip codes in Douglas County, 68007, is the most vaccinated. There are 1,400 people in Bennington and then it goes up to 7,200 in the surrounding neighborhoods.

According to the Douglas County Health Department’s dashboard, 89% are fully vaccinated.

“I think it’s a lot of the younger families around the neighborhoods who are more susceptible to getting vaccinated. That’s the main thing I think of,” said Chris Moran of Bennington.

As summer begins for most of these Bennington children, the latest numbers indicate that most of their parents, like Chris Moran, are fully vaccinated. More than any zip code in Douglas County and by wide margins.

It’s something visiting grandmothers like to hear.

“Excitement that people are getting vaccinated so we can get back to normal. Whatever that may be,” said Donna Van Leuvan of Mesa, Arizona.

It’s not clear why nine out of 10 residents in the Bennington zip code are vaccinated. There was never a mass vaccination clinic nearby.

In fact, the health department says its data indicates many of the residents drove all the way downtown to Creighton Rasmussen Center to get the shot or shots. While Bennington is at 89%, north and south Omaha are only between 33% and 40%.

“They have some catching up to do, but I do think Omaha as a whole and the surrounding communities are ready to get back to regular life. Get people out, get vaccinated and let’s move forward,” said Kristi Dowding of Bennington.

The mayor says the community and schools did an awful lot of things right, early in the pandemic and that getting the most people vaccinated fits the narrative.

There’s one demographic that seems to point towards higher vaccination numbers in Bennington compared with other local zip codes. More than half the households around Bennington have children.

No other Douglas County zip code can say that.

