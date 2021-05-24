What fans can expect with the Omaha baseball village during CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series will return to Omaha in less than a month and so will the Omaha Baseball Village.

“We’re kind of feeling just energetic and enthusiastic about it,” said Jenny Peters, Marketing Director of the village.

Now that TD Ameritrade Park Omaha will be 100% capacity for the series, fans can explore the tents in the village with no restrictions. They can expect the same setup the CWS had in the past but with slight modifications.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work into how to create just an amazing fan experience, but a little bit more open,” Peters said. “We’ve widened some walkways. We’ve moved some vendors back to create bigger gathering spaces.”

From 12th and Fahey to 13th and Cass, 60 vendors will be on hand for the two-week party. Because the CWS festivities were canceled last year, Peters said vendors are ready to have face-to-face interactions with baseball fans again.

“Sure, they miss the business, but I think they really missed Omaha and missed the atmosphere,” she said. “So, they’re back, and they’re coming with a lot of energy and love for baseball.”

During the pandemic-driven break, Peters and village staff planned for 50% capacity or less for the CWS. They also prepared for curveballs.

“We also knew that there was the last-minute chance that it (capacity) could go higher, and it was a surprise, but we’re ready for it,” she said. “We’re ready.”

From the game to events outside the stadium, there will be no shortage of fun for fans, Peters said.

“The gathering, the atmosphere, the way we put on a show, you know,” she said. “Whether that’s downtown Omaha or here, or neighborhoods surrounding, there is so much for people to do.”

