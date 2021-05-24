Advertisement

Shooting in Midtown injures 2

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday in Midtown that left two injured.

Officers responded to Midtown Gas & Grocery and found two men, one with multiple gunshot wounds. He and was taken by Omaha Fire Department medics to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The other had minor graze wounds, according to a news release from the department.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s who was wearing a brightly colored T-shirt, a baseball cap, and dark pants, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. The police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities to lower Walnut Creek water levels
Omaha Police arrests for unlawful assembly
Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life sentence for killing infant dies in prison
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Thursday SEvere
First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
COVID vaccinations for refugees
Breakthrough in reaching Omaha’s refugee community with COVID-19 vaccine