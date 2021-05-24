Shooting in Midtown injures 2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday in Midtown that left two injured.

Officers responded to Midtown Gas & Grocery and found two men, one with multiple gunshot wounds. He and was taken by Omaha Fire Department medics to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The other had minor graze wounds, according to a news release from the department.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s who was wearing a brightly colored T-shirt, a baseball cap, and dark pants, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. The police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

