Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday morning starts with a fizzling complex of showers moving through. This is the leftovers from a dying line of storms from late last night. It is cooling us off into the lower 60s as it moves through as well and could bring some shower activity as late as 10am this morning.

Monday Rain (WOWT)

We’ll get a break with partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon. That will allow us to warm into the lower 80s with a south wind gusting to 25 mph at times.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

There is the potential for a few more storms firing after 6pm tonight, mainly west of the metro. That is where I would expect most to stay and there is where the greatest severe threat is too. There is a 30% chance of a spotty storm making it east overnight but they should be weaker if they do so.

Severe Threat Tonight (WOWT)

Another threat of a few storms is in the forecast after 3pm Tuesday but most of those that do develop will be south of I-80 and move out very quickly.

Very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning is our next threat of widespread storm activity and severe potential. I’ve made it a First Alert Day for Thursday morning due to that. Hail and wind are the main threat. Even if storms aren’t severe for very long, there will still likely be rain and storms move through during the morning commute. Stay tuned for the latest on this First Alert Day as we approach.

Thursday AM First Alert (WOWT)

