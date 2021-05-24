Advertisement

OPD reminds families that could have a wanderer of Big Red Safety Boxes

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police wanted families around the area to be aware of a safety box filled with resources for families that could have a wanderer.

The Big Red Safety Boxes will have a Be REDy Booklet and the booklet will include:

  • A caregiver checklist
  • A Family Wandering Emergency Plan
  • A first-responder profile form
  • A wandering-prevention brochure
  • A sample IEP Letter
  • A Student Profile Form
  • Emotion Identification Cards
  • Wandering Quick Tips

More items inside the Big Red Safety Boxes are:

  • Two GE Wireless Door/Window Alarms with batteries
  • One MedicAlert Bracelet or Pendant, and one Shoe ID tag
  • Five Adhesive Stop Sign Visual Prompts for doors and windows
  • Two Safety Alert Window Clings for car or home windows
  • One Red Safety Alert Wristband
  • One Child ID Kit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Police said eligible families for Project Life Saver must live or go to school in the Omaha city limits for enrollment. Sarpy County has its own Project Life Saver program.

The program is a nonprofit organization that strives to look after and help find people who would be considered at risk for wandering. They will have a bracelet or wristband that can be used to track the missing person’s location.

People are welcomed to contact Michaela Ahrens at the Autism Action Partnership if they have a family member or loved one with autism.

People are also welcomed to contact Amanda Clark at the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands if they have a family member or loved one with Down Syndrome.

