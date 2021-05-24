Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate stabbing

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Omaha Police Department officers responded Sunday to the Creighton University Medical Center’s university campus and spoke with a 44-year-old man, who said he had been stabbed by an acquaintance in the 24th and Sprague streets area, according to a news release. The two had been arguing, said the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and OPD asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at the Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

