Omaha mask ordinance expiring overnight Monday

Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It technically expires one second after midnight Monday.(KVLY)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It technically expires one second after midnight Monday.

Some businesses, however, may still choose to have a mask requirement in place.

The City Council put the mask ordinance in place in August and renewed it a handful of times. If the council chooses to reinstate the ordinance, it would require three readings — including a public hearing — to do so.

In the nine months the ordinance has been effect, Omaha Police said they have issued five citations. OPD issued its first facemask citation in November to a laundromat employee, but the citation was dropped in January.

