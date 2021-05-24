Nebraska State Troopers seeks applicants for 2022 class

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Troopers has put out its “now hiring” sign.

The agency announced Monday in an emailed statement that it is accepting applications for its next class at NSP Camp 66. Col. John Bolduc, patrol superintendent, said filling out the application “opens the door to a world of opportunity and a fulfilling career spent serving the people of Nebraska.”

Possible careers include handling K-9s, crisis negotiating and patrolling Nebraska’s roadways.

The 22-week training program begins in January 2022 and ends in June 2022. Recruits will be paid $21 per hour. The starting salary for troopers is $47,944 and will be paid upon graduation.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, be at least 21 by June 17, 2022, and have a high school diploma or GED. Additional information can be found at https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/become-trooper.

