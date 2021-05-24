Advertisement

Iowa governor signs broadband expansion bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Monday a grant program that would fund expanded broadband access across the state.

The measure, HF 867, appropriates $100 million from the Iowa Legislature’s general fund to launch the grant program July 1, the beginning of the state government’s next fiscal year.

Reynolds said the bill will transform Iowa’s infrastructure “into a powerful network, enabling fast, high-quality connectivity statewide and opening doors to new opportunities for communities large and small.”

