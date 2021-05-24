Iowa governor signs broadband expansion bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Monday a grant program that would fund expanded broadband access across the state.

The measure, HF 867, appropriates $100 million from the Iowa Legislature’s general fund to launch the grant program July 1, the beginning of the state government’s next fiscal year.

Reynolds said the bill will transform Iowa’s infrastructure “into a powerful network, enabling fast, high-quality connectivity statewide and opening doors to new opportunities for communities large and small.”

