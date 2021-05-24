Advertisement

Huskers make landmark hire, add Shannan Lum to men’s basketball staff

Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the...
Nebraska men's basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Rex Smith
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team announced the hiring of Shannan Lum as the program’s new Recruiting Coordinator.

Lum is only the second female to hold such a title at a power five program, and is the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent.

She most previously served as video coordinator for the Cal women’s basketball program for the past two years.

“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective. Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said.  “When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape. The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”

Lum is a 2018 graduate of St. John’s University.

She spent her final two seasons in Queens as a head manager and operations assistant with the Red Storm men’s basketball program.

