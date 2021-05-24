Advertisement

Huskers beat Ohio State, secure Big Ten title

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWT) - Nebraska won its eighth game in a row on Sunday by shutting out Ohio State 9-0.

The win, paired with a Michigan loss to Maryland, secured Nebraska the Big Ten title.

The Huskers are locked into the NCAA Tournament, with their eyes on advancing to Omaha.

Nebraska wraps up the regular season next weekend with a three-game series against Mighigan.

Game one is on Friday at noon. All three games will be televised on BTN.

