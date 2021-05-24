Advertisement

Free haircuts for homeless Monday at Omaha homeless shelter

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha hairstylists are offering free haircuts Monday at the Stephen Center.

Stylists from six area barbershops and beauty salons are volunteering their services starting at 1 p.m. at the shelter, located at 2723 Q Street, according to a news release.

“Something as simple as a haircut can be out of reach for many people experiencing homelessness. Stylists and barbers will lift spirits by providing haircuts at no charge to Stephen Center clients,” said Dawn Olijnek, the center’s development director, in the release. “As the saying goes, ‘When you look good, you feel good.’ ”

