First Alert Day Thursday morning: Strong to severe storms are likely very early Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning is our next threat of widespread storm activity and severe potential. I’ve made it a First Alert Day Thursday morning due to that. Hail and wind are the main threat but a tornado or two is possible depending on how the storm complexes develop.

Storms are likely to develop in Western Nebraska and South Dakota Wednesday evening with some severe storms likely. As the evening progresses, they’ll turn into a more organized complex and move southeast toward the Omaha area. This will likely happen after 1am and last into the early morning Thursday. That is when the severe potential would be the greatest for our area.

Even if storms aren’t severe for very long, there will still likely be rain and storms move through during the morning commute. Stay tuned for the latest on this First Alert Day as we approach.

