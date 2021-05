OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was vandalized Saturday,

Between 2 and 3:30 a.m., the vehicle’s windows were covered in graffiti, the Sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-727-2700 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office website.

