David’s Evening Forecast - Several storm chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and a few storms faded away this afternoon with sunny skies returning to the metro. That allowed temperatures to warm into the middle 80s around the metro. Winds have been on the breezy side, with southwest gusts over 30mph at times. Winds will remain breezy into the evening hours. We will be dry for the early evening, but a few scattered storms are possible after 6pm. The best chance for rain will be across northeast Nebraska, mainly affecting the Columbus, Norfolk, and West Point areas into northwest Iowa. Some small hail or gusty winds will be possible with any storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Storms will fade away overnight with partly cloudy skies to start Tuesday morning. We’ll see another partly cloudy day with highs in the middle 80s. A few more storms are possible in the evening, this time mainly south of the Omaha metro. Any storms are more likely to affect far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa, from Beatrice over to Nebraska City and Shenandoah. Those storms will drop south quickly, with dry conditions overnight. We’ll see a break in the rain for most of Wednesday, with highs in the middle 80s once again.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across far western Nebraska Wednesday evening. Those storms will push across the state throughout the night, pushing into eastern Nebraska by early Thursday morning. A few storms may still be strong to severe as they approach the metro area, generally after 1am. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main threats with these storms, along with heavy rain and lightning. Showers or storms may linger through midday but should taper off by the afternoon.

Strong storms possible early Thursday (WOWT)

Cooler and drier weather will settle in for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the low 70s Friday through Sunday. Rain chances do return before we wrap up the weekend, with scattered storms possible by next Monday.

