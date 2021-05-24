College World Series tickets on sale June 7

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In about two weeks, fans will able to buy tickets for the 2021 College World Series on Monday, June 7.

For general admission, tickets and seating will be back in 2022 but won’t be available this year due to COVID-19 related concerns. Officials say the outfield will be sold as reserved seats in the advance sale.

Games 1-4 and Finals are $30, evening games in the week are $25, and afternoon games in the week are $20. They also say there will be a limit of eight tickets per game.

For the advance sale of single game reserved tickets, the prices range from $20-$60. The advance sale of single game reserved tickets is only online and will begin at 10 a.m. CST. The price range will depend on where the seat is and the game, also applicable fees will be added.

Similar to the general admission tickets, the single game reserved will also have a limit of eight tickets per game. Officials also say the “if necessary” games won’t be sold in advance but will be available shortly after the need for those games is confirmed.

There will not be any new season tickets available for 2021. Season ticket holders will receive the full amount of reserved tickets for each game.

Season ticket holders can call CWS of Omaha, Inc. at 402-554-4422 by Wednesday, May 26 to opt back in for 2021 tickets if they had previously opted out.

The games will start on Saturday, June 19, and end on Tuesday, June 29, or Wednesday, June 30. All the season’s tickets will be digital.

