City of Omaha will pick up unlimited yard waste for six weeks

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you have some yard clean-up projects on your to-do list, now is the time to get it done.

Beginning of last week, the City of Omaha will pick up unlimited yard waste for its residents for six weeks. More than 300 tons of yard waste has been dropped off in the first week of unlimited collections.

The composite facility at the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Plant is bouncing back.

Over the last few years, they haven’t been collecting as much material as they would like. In 2017, a tornado hit the place, and two years later, a flood ran through the facility.

“We came through not receiving as much material as we’d like to see for four years, we went through a tornado, we went through a flood and yet we’re still here servicing the citizens of Omaha,” said City of Omaha Biosolids Coordinator, Don Hembry.

Omaha residents can drive out to the site, dump their yard waste for free, or put it in brown paper bags and set it out for pickup.

“Just buy the bag, no stickers, save those stickers for other times of the year when it’s not free.”

“You can put it in the trash can but is going to go to the landfill so if you want that material to be composted during this six week period, put [it] in those yard waste bags, and it’s going to go to our composite facility and make Omaha grow for us,” said Omaha Assistant Public Works Director, Jim Theiler.

So far this year, the city has bagged more than $2 million pounds of Omaha grow. They sell it for two dollars at the site and the city so far has sold more than $60,000 of the composite material.

“We do have roughly 13 vendors within the city of Omaha that also sell the product and they come down here and buy it, I look at us as the wholesaler.”

City officials stress, piling up the material and selling it as compost, slows the filling of our landfill.

“When you divert it from the landfill you save the city lots of money, that’s the bottom line.”

Bundles of brush are not included in the pickup and will require a yard waste sticker. The springtime yard waste collection runs through June 25th.

