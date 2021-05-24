Breakthrough in reaching Omaha’s refugee community with COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A massive effort to get members of Omaha’s refugee community the COVID-19 vaccine is paying off.

“Our goal is to help breakdown barriers for people who have wanted to get vaccinated, and maybe can’t navigate the online system, or it’s really scary going to get a vaccine when nobody speaks your language,” said Hannah Wyble, Executive Director, Restoring Dignity, a non-profit partnering with the Douglas County Health Department.

Interpreters of four different languages were on site Sunday at the East African Development Association of Nebraska, where Methodist Health’s mobile team set up a vaccine clinic. The interpreters helping to get people signed up, as well as working to dispel myths and misinformation.

“I had reservations,” said Abdi Kadir. “We were all hesitant.” But that hesitancy is fading quickly, at least within the Somali community.

“Now, after we had an outreach program, training people, translating for their language, and getting more information about the vaccine, now people accept it,” said Mohamed Jimale, Executive Director, East African Development Association of Nebraska, noting he believes the turning point came last month when they brought in a doctor to answer the community’s questions.

“A doctor came here,” said Kadir. “And he was here with us for more than two hours and he explained everything to us.”

And those getting the shot are encouraging others to do the same. “It’s important because it’s a health issue because something and a lot of sisters and brothers passed away already and we worry too,” said Mohamed Dore.

Meanwhile those on the ground told 6 News the must continue the battle against misinformation. “There’s a lot of things going around on social media, there’s even some pastors telling their congregations not to get vaccinated and that’s a huge barrier,” said Wyble.

Sunday’s mobile clinic is just one of handful of vaccination efforts going into Omaha’s refugee communities, including churches and apartment complexes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.