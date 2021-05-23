Advertisement

Seven arrested at Omaha Police union after ‘pig roast’ event in park

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested seven people Saturday night after a protest at the police officer’s union was declared unlawful.

Those arrested will face various charges, including trespassing, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, littering, and unlawful assembly, OPD Officer Michael Pecha said in an email Sunday morning.

Members of the group were talking through megaphones for about 20 minutes and placed “three severed pig heads wearing costume police hats” in the lot, the email states.

WARNING: Some may find images posted below graphic and disturbing.

According to police, following a gathering “advertised as a ‘Pig Roast’ ” at Montclair Park, between 40 and 50 people entered the Omaha Police Officers Association parking lot, located at 13445 Cryer Ave., at 8:49 p.m. Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, the crowd was informed via a PA system that they were trespassing on private property and told multiples times over 10 minutes to disperse. Police declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” at 9:10 p.m., and made additional announcements for the crowd to disperse, OPD said. Officers then advanced on the crowd to begin making arrests, at which point those still assembled fled into the streets.

Overnight, Conner posted photos of the pig heds on his Facebook page, calling it a “despicable act.”

What part of this is okay? Pay attention to those that are denouncing this act and those that are silent. Remember,...

Posted by Anthony Conner on Saturday, May 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

