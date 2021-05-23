Advertisement

Nebraska inmates’ fight to wed officials closed months after one of them dies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Two convicted murderers who fought Nebraska officials in court for years for the right to marry each other will never have the chance to wed because one of them has died.

The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and Paul Gillpatrick, 49, had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed their case Wednesday.

Gillpatrick and Wetherell had been engaged since 2011, but officials consistently refused to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony, or allow them to marry via video.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

